Goepper Burkhardt LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,997. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23.

