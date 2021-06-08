Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,068 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ TWST traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,417. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.69. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $282,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,812.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.