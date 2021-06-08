Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.