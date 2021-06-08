Goepper Burkhardt LLC Invests $289,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. 640,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. The stock has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

