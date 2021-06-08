Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paragon Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

LON:PAG traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.79) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 572.50 ($7.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,449. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

