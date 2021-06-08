Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 237 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,965,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,219,000 after acquiring an additional 436,292 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.5% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.