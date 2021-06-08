Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

