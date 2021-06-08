Financial Contrast: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clarivate and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00 JOYY 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. JOYY has a consensus price target of $128.80, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than Clarivate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 16.24 -$311.87 million $0.55 60.51 JOYY $2.03 billion 2.81 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -32.71

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. JOYY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16% JOYY 41.29% 3.86% 2.97%

Summary

JOYY beats Clarivate on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

