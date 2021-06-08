tinyBuild’s (TBLD) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of tinyBuild stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 263.75 ($3.45). 51,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.51. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

