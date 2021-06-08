CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($25.75).

Get CVS Group alerts:

LON CVSG traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,160 ($28.22). 148,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,101. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 932 ($12.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,345 ($30.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.62.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18). Also, insider Richard Gray purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £56,160 ($73,373.40).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.