Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,585 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $200,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.73. 15,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,487. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

