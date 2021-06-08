Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 225.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:X traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 209,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,177,209. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

