Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. NIO comprises about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 796,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,048,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

