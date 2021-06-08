K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €9.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.43 ($11.09).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SDF traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching €12.07 ($14.19). 1,676,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.54. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €11.82 ($13.91).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

