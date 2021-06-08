Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

