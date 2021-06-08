Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

