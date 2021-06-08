Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $19.82

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $19.02. Genius Sports shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 20,615 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.