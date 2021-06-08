Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 17,471 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 389.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.11. 36,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.