Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 63,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,415,124 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.81.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,037 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

