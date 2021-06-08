Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 18,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,484,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,533 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

