Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 18,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,484,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
