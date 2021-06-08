Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.68. 4,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,441,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.