Kuverit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $902,493.36 and $69.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00962019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.64 or 0.09639498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,630,297 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

