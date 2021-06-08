UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $26.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $24.40. UP Fintech shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 91,153 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $3,089,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

