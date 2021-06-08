ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.08. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 20,524 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

