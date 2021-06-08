Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.60. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 7,335 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

