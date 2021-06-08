Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $117.07

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.07, but opened at $121.97. Thor Industries shares last traded at $115.37, with a volume of 5,744 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thor Industries by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

