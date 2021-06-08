Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAK. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

