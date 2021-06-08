Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,408.22. 16,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,287.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.