Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $11.49 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.06. 4,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

