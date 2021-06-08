SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,064,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,745 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,102,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,052. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

