The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 12,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $95.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.