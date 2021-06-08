JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Increased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,912 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.