Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,570 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

