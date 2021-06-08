Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%.

NYSE:MTN opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.34. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.62.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

