Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $196.71. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

