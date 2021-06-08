Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.46% of Profire Energy worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.