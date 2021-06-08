Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

