ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 35,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.87 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 612.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.97.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

