Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.