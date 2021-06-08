REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.
REVG stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84.
In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
