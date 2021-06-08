REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%.

REVG stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Get REV Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.