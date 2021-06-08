Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

