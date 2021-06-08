Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) PT at €18.65

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

DEQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €20.56 ($24.19). The company had a trading volume of 63,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €20.70 ($24.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.82.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

