Analysts Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $21.17

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

