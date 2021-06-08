Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Clarus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 1,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

