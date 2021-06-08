Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 69.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders acquired 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 in the last ninety days.
Capita Company Profile
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.
