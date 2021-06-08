Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 69.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders acquired 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CPI stock traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 39.61 ($0.52). 1,848,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,574. The stock has a market cap of £667.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39. Capita has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.48.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

