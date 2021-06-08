Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $877,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

