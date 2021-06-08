Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 507,255 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $98,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

