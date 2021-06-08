Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $246,392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after acquiring an additional 728,509 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $138.90. 3,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,494. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

