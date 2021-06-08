Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.88

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.88 and last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 11099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

