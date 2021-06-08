Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.78

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 39 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

